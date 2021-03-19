Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $314.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

