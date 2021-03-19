Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $18.72 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.