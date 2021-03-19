Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

