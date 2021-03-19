Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Truist lifted their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

