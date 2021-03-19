Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.81. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

