Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $50.09 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,979 shares of company stock worth $14,500,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

