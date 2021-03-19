Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The AES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The AES by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in The AES by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The AES stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

