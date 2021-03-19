Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 276,009 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $8,091,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 73,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

KGC opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

