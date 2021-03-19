Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $70,264,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $14,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 110,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.