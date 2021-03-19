Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 159,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $584,313.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $423,290.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $59,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,586,735 shares of company stock worth $55,895,506. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PETQ stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

