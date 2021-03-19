Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after buying an additional 452,855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,732,000 after purchasing an additional 516,834 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,871 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

