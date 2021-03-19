Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

GIB opened at $80.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $81.54.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

