Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

PTCT stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $70.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

