Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,645 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average is $153.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

