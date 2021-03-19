Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 50,257 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

