Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,450 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SEA by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,931 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SEA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,136 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SEA by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,941 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of SEA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,359 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $211.26 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

