Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $74,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,766,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

