Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

