Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.58 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,495,000 after acquiring an additional 651,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.76 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

