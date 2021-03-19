Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.77 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in HubSpot by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in HubSpot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $13,850,434. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $431.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -238.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

