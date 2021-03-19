Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 256,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Cronos Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

