Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 75,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

HMY stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

