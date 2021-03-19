Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.49% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 82.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter.

RWM stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

