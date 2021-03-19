Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in YETI by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $73.01 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

