VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $20,434.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 154% higher against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,662,820 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

