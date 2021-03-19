Vox.Finance (VOX) Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Vox.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $105.31 or 0.00179418 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $561,938.18 and approximately $232,962.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vox.Finance Token Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 9,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,336 tokens. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

Buying and Selling Vox.Finance

