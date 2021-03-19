Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Voya Financial worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 37,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 81,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.30. 17,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.