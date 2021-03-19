VP (LON:VP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $814.94

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.94 ($10.65) and traded as high as GBX 842 ($11.00). VP shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.24), with a volume of 56 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 702.21. The stock has a market cap of £345.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other VP news, insider Allison Bainbridge sold 64,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £517,376 ($675,955.06). Also, insider Neil A. Stothard sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £960,000 ($1,254,246.15).

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

