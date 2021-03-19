Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Adam Valkin Sells 582,973 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Valkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Adam Valkin sold 179,961 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $6,777,331.26.

On Friday, March 12th, Adam Valkin sold 142,934 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $5,398,617.18.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00.

Shares of VRM stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,686. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vroom by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vroom by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

