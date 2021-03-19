VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $52.00 at Canaccord Genuity

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.36. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,146. VSE has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $549.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,812,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of VSE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.