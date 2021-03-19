VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $52.00 at Canaccord Genuity

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
VSEC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.36. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,146. VSE has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $549.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,812,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of VSE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
