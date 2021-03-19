W Green Pay Price Up 27.4% Over Last 7 Days (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $116,587.10 and $26,837.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.00633346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00069236 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024408 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034829 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars.

