W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.