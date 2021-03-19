W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.22-455.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.04 million.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

