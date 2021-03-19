Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,511 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.64% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 116,633 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WDR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

