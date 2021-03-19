Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.52

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.52 and traded as high as C$20.08. Wajax shares last traded at C$19.89, with a volume of 62,874 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WJX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

