Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) CFO Sells $1,092,800.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,057. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

