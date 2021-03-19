Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKLN)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

