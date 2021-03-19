Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 483,836 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10.

On Thursday, February 25th, S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60.

On Wednesday, December 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90.

Walmart stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,941,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,004. The firm has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.01.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

