Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,082,249.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,065,000 shares of company stock valued at $718,793,668. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $131.00. The stock had a trading volume of 189,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $370.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

