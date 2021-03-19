Waltonchain Price Tops $1.70 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $122.69 million and $37.74 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.36 or 0.03080667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.