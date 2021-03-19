Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.12 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $220.13 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00228102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.36 or 0.03642274 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004426 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

