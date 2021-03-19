Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Washington Federal worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Washington Federal stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

