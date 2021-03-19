Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Prime Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,897 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 561,687 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

