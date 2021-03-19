Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

