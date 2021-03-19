Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,575. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $927.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

