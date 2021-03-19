Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,250 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.30% of Waste Connections worth $81,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

WCN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

