Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.99% of Watts Water Technologies worth $81,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $120.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

