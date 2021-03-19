Waves Enterprise (WEST) 1-Day Volume Hits $216,174.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $216,174.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

