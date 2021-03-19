Waves Hits One Day Volume of $88.72 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $88.72 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.53 or 0.00017925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006487 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,614,600 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

