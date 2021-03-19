Waves (WAVES) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84.20 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $84.20 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.35 or 0.00017620 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waves has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006545 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,620,360 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

